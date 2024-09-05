Watch AMON AMARTH Perform "Put Your Back Into The Oar" At Bloodstock 2024; Pro-Shot Video

Prepare to be awed as Amon Amarth takes the stage as headliners at Bloodstock Open Air Metal Festival 2024! On August 11th, these Viking metal icons delivered an unforgettable performance, bringing their unique blend of melodic death metal and Norse mythology to life with unmatched intensity.

This video features their powerful live performance of "Put Your Back Into The Oar", a track that encapsulates the band's epic sound and Viking spirit. With its driving rhythms, fierce riffs, and battle-cry vocals, "Put Your Back Into The Oar" showcases Amon Amarth's ability to craft music that resonates deeply with fans. Their headline set at Bloodstock 2024 reaffirmed their status as one of metal’s most compelling live acts.

Whether you're a longtime fan or new to their music, this live performance will transport you to the heart of a Viking saga. Experience the raw power and energy that only Amon Amarth can deliver.

"Latin America….march to Valhalla with us this fall," states a message from Amon Amarth, announcing a string of dates in October/November.

Tickets for the dates listed below are on sale now at this location.

October

22 - Royal Center - Bogotá, Colombia

24 - El Teleferico - Quito, Ecuador

28 - Montevideo Music Box - Montevideo, Uruguay

30 - Parque De Las Culturas - La Paz, Bolivia

November

4 - Peppers Club - San José, Costa Rica