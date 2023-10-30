Watch ANTHRAX Frontman JOEY BELLADONNA Sing National Anthem At Kansas City Chiefs Vs. Denver Broncos Game; Video

Anthrax frontman, Joey Belladonna, sang the National Anthem at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game in Denver on Sunday, October 29. Joey shared the video below via his YouTube channel.

Says Joey: "Thank you Denver Broncos for your hospitality and the honor to sing the National Anthem at Mile High Stadium!

And without saying, thank you to the 62nd Air Force Squadron from Luke Air Force Base for their participation and service."