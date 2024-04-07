Watch AVENGED SEVENFOLD Play Final Show Of Life Is But A Dream... North American Tour In New Jersey (Video)

Avenged Sevenfold played the final show of their Life Is But A Dream North American Tour in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center on March 31st. YouTube user Jim Powers has shared video of the entire show. Check it out below.

Setlist:

"Game Over"

"Mattel"

"Afterlife"

"Hail to the King"

"We Love You"

"Shepherd of Fire"

"The Stage"

"Roman Sky"

"Blinded in Chains"

"Bat Country"

"Nobody"

"Nightmare"

"Unholy Confessions"

"Save Me"

"Cosmic"

Avenged Sevenfold recently released a music video for "Cosmic", the new single from the band's Life Is But A Dream... album, out now via Warner Records. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Game Over"

"Mattel"

"Nobody"

"We Love You"

"Cosmic"

"Beautiful"

"Easier"

"G"

"(O)rdinary"

"(D)eath"

"Life Is But A Dream..."

"Cosmic" video:

"Mattel" video:

"We Love You" video:

"Nobody" video: