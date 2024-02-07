Watch BEHEMOTH Perform "Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel" At Resurrection Fest 2023; Pro-Shot Video
February 7, 2024, 40 minutes ago
Professionally filmed video of Poland's Behemoth performing "Blow Your TrumpetsGabriel" at Resurrection Fest on June 26, 2023 in Viveiro, Spain can be viewed below.
Behemoth have announced their "O Father, O Satan, O Svmmer" European tour. A message from the band follows...
"Legions! What a summer we have planned… We cannot wait to get back out into Europe, and celebrate our 33 years of Behemoth. There will be surprises and spoils galore, so be ready! We’ll also be joined by special guest Testament on select dates along with many more incredible bands! Tickets on sale 31st January from behemoth.pl."
Behemoth tour dates:
July
11 - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany - Dong Open Air
13 - Leoben, Austria - Area 53 Festival
15 - Malmö, Sweden - Slagthuset (with Testament)
16 - Uppsala, Sweden - Parksnäckan (with Testament)
18 - Laukaa, Finland - John Smith Rock Festival
19 - Tallinn, Estonia - Noblessner Foundry (with Testament)
21 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja Summer Stage (with Testament, Gaerea)
23 - Kosice, Slovakia - Kulturpark (with Testament, Gaerea)
25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Tolminator Festival
27 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Sofia (with Testament, Pestilence)
28 - Athens, Greece - Release Festival (with Testament)
30 - Rasnov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme Fest
August
1 - Bergen, Norway - Beyond The Gates
3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
4 - Saint-Maurice-de-Gourdans, France - Sylak Open Air
7 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock
9 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party San Open Air
10 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault
11 - Heidelberg, Germany - Halle 2 (with UADA, Imperial Triumphant)
13 - Fontaneta D'Agogna, Italy - Phenomen (with Unto Others, Imperial Triumphant)
15 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze
16 - Vallamand, Switzerland - Rock The Lakes
17 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival