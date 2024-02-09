Watch BEHEMOTH Perform "Ov Fire And The Void " At Resurrection Fest 2023; Pro-Shot Video

Professionally filmed video of Poland's Behemoth performing "Ov Fire And The Void" at Resurrection Fest on June 26, 2023 in Viveiro, Spain can be viewed below.

Video of the band performing "Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel" at the same show is alos available.

Behemoth have announced their "O Father, O Satan, O Svmmer" European tour. A message from the band follows...

"Legions! What a summer we have planned… We cannot wait to get back out into Europe, and celebrate our 33 years of Behemoth. There will be surprises and spoils galore, so be ready! We’ll also be joined by special guest Testament on select dates along with many more incredible bands! Tickets on sale 31st January from behemoth.pl."

Behemoth tour dates:

July

11 - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany - Dong Open Air

13 - Leoben, Austria - Area 53 Festival

15 - Malmö, Sweden - Slagthuset (with Testament)

16 - Uppsala, Sweden - Parksnäckan (with Testament)

18 - Laukaa, Finland - John Smith Rock Festival

19 - Tallinn, Estonia - Noblessner Foundry (with Testament)

21 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja Summer Stage (with Testament, Gaerea)

23 - Kosice, Slovakia - Kulturpark (with Testament, Gaerea)

25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Tolminator Festival

27 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Sofia (with Testament, Pestilence)

28 - Athens, Greece - Release Festival (with Testament)

30 - Rasnov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme Fest

August

1 - Bergen, Norway - Beyond The Gates

3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

4 - Saint-Maurice-de-Gourdans, France - Sylak Open Air

7 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock

9 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party San Open Air

10 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

11 - Heidelberg, Germany - Halle 2 (with UADA, Imperial Triumphant)

13 - Fontaneta D'Agogna, Italy - Phenomen (with Unto Others, Imperial Triumphant)

15 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

16 - Vallamand, Switzerland - Rock The Lakes

17 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival