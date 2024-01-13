Watch BEYOND THE BLACK Perform Live At Wacken Open Air 2019; Pro-Shot Video Released

Germany's Beyond The Black from Germany performed at Wacken Open Air 2019 on the main stage, including a guest appearance of US cellist Tina Guo. Check out pro-shot video of "Heaven In Hell" (feat. Tina Guo), "Million Lightyears" and "Heart Of The Hurricane" below.

After the release of their very successful self-titled album Beyond The Black, which was released in January 2023 the band now release a deluxe edition of their album. The deluxe edition features three bonus tracks “I Remember Dying (Stranger Reprise)”, “Wide Awake (Piano Version)”, and “Raise Your Head (String Version)”. BTB has also released their brand new video for “Raise Your Head (String Version)”. Their Dancing In The Dark tour starts in April 2024.

Jennifer Haben comments about the deluxe edition:

"How quickly time flies. It’s been a year since the release of our 5th studio album Beyond The Black. We are very pleased that we can now give our fans a special gift for its anniversary with the digital deluxe edition including 3 exceptional bonus tracks."

Jennifer Haben states about “Raise Your Head (String Version)”:

"From the bottom of my heart, in my opinion, this bonus ‘String Version’ is one of - if not THE best bonus song we’ve ever released. 'Raise Your Head' is a call to everyone who feels trapped in their lives and is looking for a way out. It's a reminder that we are all capable of breaking free from societal expectations and forging our own path. If only we have the courage to look behind the illusions and ‘raise our heads’."

Stream the album here.

Dancing In The Dark Tour 2024:

April

5 - Munich, Germany - TonHalle

6 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

7 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum

9 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Wien (big hall)

10 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Blue Stage

12 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall

13 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

14 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

16 - Paris, France - Trabendo

17 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wagenhallen

21 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

23 - Krakow, Poland - Kamienna12

24 - Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus

26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle