Watch BROTHERS OF METAL Perform "Theft Of The Hammer" Live At Bloodstock 2023; Official Video

Swedish power metal warriors, Brothers Of Metal, performed "Theft Of The Hammer" during their set at Bloodstock Open Air Metal Festival 2023. Watch the performance video below:

Brothers Of Metal will support Gloryhammer and Beast In Black on their co-headline tour in 2024. Aptly named Glory And The Beast, this tour promises to be a monumental experience for metal enthusiasts worldwide.

Glory And The Beast - Double Headline Tour 2024 will kick off in January/February 2024, igniting stages across Europe with its unstoppable force. This is an opportunity for metal enthusiasts to witness two of the most exciting bands in the genre coming together for an unmissable spectacle.

Dates:

January

10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan Fryshuset

11 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

12 - Roskilde, Denmark - Epic Fest

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics Arena

14 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium

16. - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus

17 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

19 - Munich, Germany - TonHalle

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Red Stage

21 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Sports Hall Datart

23 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

24 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

26 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

28 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

30 - Paris, France - Olympia

February

1 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

2 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventhalle

3 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wagenhallen

4 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

6 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town