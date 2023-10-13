Watch BROTHERS OF METAL Perform "Theft Of The Hammer" Live At Bloodstock 2023; Official Video
October 13, 2023, 46 minutes ago
Swedish power metal warriors, Brothers Of Metal, performed "Theft Of The Hammer" during their set at Bloodstock Open Air Metal Festival 2023. Watch the performance video below:
Brothers Of Metal will support Gloryhammer and Beast In Black on their co-headline tour in 2024. Aptly named Glory And The Beast, this tour promises to be a monumental experience for metal enthusiasts worldwide.
Glory And The Beast - Double Headline Tour 2024 will kick off in January/February 2024, igniting stages across Europe with its unstoppable force. This is an opportunity for metal enthusiasts to witness two of the most exciting bands in the genre coming together for an unmissable spectacle.
Dates:
January
10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan Fryshuset
11 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
12 - Roskilde, Denmark - Epic Fest
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics Arena
14 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium
16. - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus
17 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
19 - Munich, Germany - TonHalle
20 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Red Stage
21 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Sports Hall Datart
23 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
24 - Krakow, Poland - Studio
26 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
28 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
30 - Paris, France - Olympia
February
1 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
2 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventhalle
3 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wagenhallen
4 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
6 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town