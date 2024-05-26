Watch BRUCE DICKINSON Perform Live In London; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Streaming

On May 24th, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson played a solo show at at O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, England. Fan-filmed video of the entire concert can be viewed below.

Setlist:

“Accident Of Birth”

“Abduction”

“Laughing In The Hiding Bush”

“Afterglow Of Ragnarok”

“Chemical Wedding”

“Many Doors To Hell”

“Jerusalem”

“Resurrection Men”

“Rain On The Graves”

“Frankenstein” (The Edgar Winter Group cover)

“The Alchemist”

"Tears Of The Dragon"

“Darkside Of Aquarius”

Encore:

“Navigate The Seas Of The Sun”

“Book Of Thel”

“The Tower”

Gearing up for the Brazilian leg of his solo tour for The Mandrake Project, Dickinson spoke with 92.5 Rádio Kiss FM and discussed his current run of live shows.

Dickinson: "We are having so much fun on stage. It's amazing to play with musicians who are less than half my age. So the energy and the enthusiasm is just off the chart. I mean, we've been learning new songs, and we just throw them into the set and go, 'Yep, let's do this one tonight...' whereas a lot of bands, because they have a big show and fireworks and monsters - like Maiden, for example - we don't change the set around every night. But with this project, we do. So, yeah, people who come to Curitiba to see the show, the people the next night in Porto Alegre are gonna get a different show. It's interesting for us, and it keeps us on our toes musically. We look at each other, we play off each other; it's that old-school stuff."

Dickinson's backing band features:

Chris Declerq (guitar)

Philip Naslund (guitar)

Tanya O'Callaghan (bass)

Dave Moreno (drums)

Mistheria (keyboard)

Find Bruce Dickinson's complete tour itinerary, as well as ticket links, here.