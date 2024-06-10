Watch BRUCE DICKINSON Perform "Rain On The Graves" With Stockholm Choir At Sweden Rock 2024

Iron Maiden frontman Brice Dickinson performed at Sweden Rock 2024 in Sölvesborg, Sweden on June 8th. For his performance of the song "Rain On The Graves", taken from his new album The Mandrake Project, he and his band were joined by the Hårdrockskören choir from Stockholm. Check out video below

On May 24th, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson played a solo show at at O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, England. Fan-filmed video of the entire concert can be viewed below.

Setlist:

“Accident Of Birth”

“Abduction”

“Laughing In The Hiding Bush”

“Afterglow Of Ragnarok”

“Chemical Wedding”

“Many Doors To Hell”

“Jerusalem”

“Resurrection Men”

“Rain On The Graves”

“Frankenstein” (The Edgar Winter Group cover)

“The Alchemist”

"Tears Of The Dragon"

“Darkside Of Aquarius”

Encore:

“Navigate The Seas Of The Sun”

“Book Of Thel”

“The Tower”

Dickinson's backing band features:

Chris Declerq (guitar)

Philip Naslund (guitar)

Tanya O'Callaghan (bass)

Dave Moreno (drums)

Mistheria (keyboard)