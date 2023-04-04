Watch BURY TOMORROW's Full Set From Bloodstock 2022; Pro-Shot Video

British metal sextet, Bury Tomorrow, performed upon the Ronnie James Dio Stage at the 2022 edition of Bloodstock Open Air. You can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, below:

Bury Tomorrow's seventh album, the aptly titled The Seventh Sun, was released March 31 via Music For Nations. Order The Seventh Sun here.

Tracklisting:

"The Seventh Sun"

"Abandon Us"

"Begin Again"

"Forced Divide"

"Boltcutter"

"Wrath"

"Majesty"

"Heretic"

"Recovery?"

"Care"

"The Carcass King"

"Begin Again" visualizer:

"Heretic" video:

"Boltcutter" video:

"Abandon Us" video:

Bury Tomorrow will embark on a spring 2023 headline tour of North America. The tour marks the first time the band has toured North American since 2010 and it is a welcome return!

Dates:

May

2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echoplex

3 - Tempe, AZ -The Marquee

5 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

6 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peacock

9 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

10 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

12 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex

13 - Chicago, IL - Park West

14 - Detroit, MI - El Club

16 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground

17 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

19 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Downstairs

20 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre