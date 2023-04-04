Watch BURY TOMORROW's Full Set From Bloodstock 2022; Pro-Shot Video

April 4, 2023, an hour ago

news heavy metal bury tomorrow

British metal sextet, Bury Tomorrow, performed upon the Ronnie James Dio Stage at the 2022 edition of Bloodstock Open Air. You can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, below:

Bury Tomorrow's seventh album, the aptly titled The Seventh Sun, was released March 31 via Music For Nations. Order The Seventh Sun here.

Tracklisting:

"The Seventh Sun"
"Abandon Us"
"Begin Again"
"Forced Divide"
"Boltcutter"
"Wrath"
"Majesty"
"Heretic"
"Recovery?"
"Care"
"The Carcass King"

"Begin Again" visualizer:

"Heretic" video:

"Boltcutter" video:

"Abandon Us" video:

Bury Tomorrow will embark on a spring 2023 headline tour of North America. The tour marks the first time the band has toured North American since 2010 and it is a welcome return!

Dates:

May
2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echoplex
3 - Tempe, AZ -The Marquee
5 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
6 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peacock
9 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
10 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
12 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex
13 - Chicago, IL - Park West
14 - Detroit, MI - El Club
16 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground
17 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
19 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Downstairs
20 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre



