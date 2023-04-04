Watch BURY TOMORROW's Full Set From Bloodstock 2022; Pro-Shot Video
British metal sextet, Bury Tomorrow, performed upon the Ronnie James Dio Stage at the 2022 edition of Bloodstock Open Air. You can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, below:
Bury Tomorrow's seventh album, the aptly titled The Seventh Sun, was released March 31 via Music For Nations. Order The Seventh Sun here.
Tracklisting:
"The Seventh Sun"
"Abandon Us"
"Begin Again"
"Forced Divide"
"Boltcutter"
"Wrath"
"Majesty"
"Heretic"
"Recovery?"
"Care"
"The Carcass King"
"Begin Again" visualizer:
"Heretic" video:
"Boltcutter" video:
"Abandon Us" video:
Bury Tomorrow will embark on a spring 2023 headline tour of North America. The tour marks the first time the band has toured North American since 2010 and it is a welcome return!
Dates:
May
2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echoplex
3 - Tempe, AZ -The Marquee
5 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
6 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peacock
9 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
10 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
12 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex
13 - Chicago, IL - Park West
14 - Detroit, MI - El Club
16 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground
17 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
19 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Downstairs
20 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre