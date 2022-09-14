Watch BUTCHER BABIES Perform "Monsters Ball" At Bloodstock 2022; Pro-Shot Video

Butcher Babies performed upon the Ronnie James Dio Stage at the 2022 edition Bloodstock Open Air 2022. Professionally-filmed footage of the band performing "Monsters Ball" can be viewed below:

Las Vegas-based, dark rock/pop/industrial artist, rue vox, recently teamed up with Butcher Babies frontwoman, Heidi Shepherd, on her single, "Bitch Don't Come For Me". With the music video produced and directed by Shane O'Neal, and cinematography by Deed Debruno, "Bitch Don't Come For Me" was produced by Brian Steele Medina (Gemini Syndrome) and features Henry Flury (Butcher Babies) on guitar.

Click here to purchase/stream "Bitch Don't Come For Me". Watch the music video below.