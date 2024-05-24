Watch CHAPEL OF DISEASE Perform Live At Rock Hard Festival 2024; Pro-Shot Full Show Video Streaming

On May 19th, Germany's Chapel Of Disease performed at the 2024 edition of the Rock Hard Festival at the Amphitheater in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Pro-shot livestream video of the band's full show courtesy of WDR Rockpalast can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Echoes of Light"

"Null"

"Song of the Gods"

"A Death Though No Loss"

"Void of Words"

"Oblivious – Obnoxious – Defiant"

"Selenophile"

Echoes Of Light is the newest album by Chapel Of Disease and is the outcome of an even deeper dive into the possibilities as a band when set free from any musical or genre-based boundaries.

Recorded from October 2022 up to January 2023 at Q7 Studios with Michael Zech (The Ruins Of Beverast, Secret Of The Moon) by the three founding members (Laurent T., Cedric T. and David D.), the outcome is a record that plays with many different moods and becomes a whole through uniting contrasts and forming them into one individual landscape of sound. Consisting of six songs, this album wants to take you on a journey to chase light, only to ultimately destroy it…

Echoes Of Light was released on February 9 via Van Records. Order at van-records.com.

Tracklisting:

“Echoes Of Light”

“A Death Though No Loss”

“Shallow Nights”

“Selenophile”

“Gold / Dust”

“An Ode To The Conqueror”

“A Death Though No Loss”: