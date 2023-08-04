Watch CHRIS HOLMES Perform W.A.S.P. Classics Live In London; HD Video Streaming

Former W.A.S.P. guitarist, Chris Holmes, performed at Boston Music Room in London, England on June 24, and Duke TV has uploaded video footage.

Watch below, as Holmes performs the W.A.S.P. tunes "L.O.V.E. Machine" and "Wild Child", as well as his solo song, "Born Work Die".

- Directed by Antoine de Montremy

- Additional Camera: Stephen Jackson

- Mix: Florian Lagoutte

- Motion Design: Laurent Hart