Watch CROWBAR's Complete Bloodstock 2023 Performance; Pro-Shot Video Released

Experience the unrelenting power of Crowbar in this electrifying full set from Bloodstock Open Air Metal Festival, recorded on Saturday, August 12, 2023. Known for their pioneering sludge metal sound, Crowbar delivers a performance that is as heavy as it is memorable. Fronted by the iconic Kirk Windstein, the band brings their unique blend of slow, heavy riffs and deeply emotional intensity to the UK's largest dedicated heavy metal gathering. This set features classic tracks and fan favorites, showcasing why Crowbar remains a significant force in the metal scene.

Check out the band's full show below.

Setlist:

"High Rate Extinction"

"Negative Pollution"

"I Feel The Burning Sun"

"Chemical Godz"

"To Build A Mountain"

"The Cemetery Angels"

"Bleeding From Every Hole"

"All I Had (I Gave)"

"Planets Collide"

"Like Broken Glass"

Kirk Windstein has been a staple of the American metal scene since 1989. Hailing from New Orleans, he has played in a number of influential and successful bands, most notably his own band Crowbar and as a founding member of the heavy metal supergroup, Down.

Words from the man himself about bridges and tone, “I like the string through the body, I find it gives you more sustain.”

Style points are registered with a custom fleur-de-lis 12th fret inlay and special block inlays on the side of the fretboard offering unmatched stage visibility, even in the darkest environments. As Kirk says, “It pays tribute to the city of New Orleans… I absolutely love this thing.”

