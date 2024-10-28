Watch CRYPTA Perform "Stronghold" At Bloodstock 2024; Pro-Shot Video

Crypta, the Brazilian death metal powerhouse, delivered a thunderous performance on the Ronnie James Dio Main Stage at Bloodstock Open Air 2024 on August 10. Known for their ferocity and crushing sound, the band emerged as one of the festival’s standout acts. Led by the formidable bassist-vocalist Fernanda Lira and the relentless drummer Luana Dametto, Crypta has been rising rapidly in the metal scene since their formation in 2019.

Their music blends brutal death metal with old-school thrash, earning a loyal global following. At Bloodstock, they unleashed a crushing setlist featuring tracks from their debut album Echoes Of The Soul, alongside newer releases. A standout moment came with their performance of "Stronghold", a track embodying their intense and aggressive style. The crowd was captivated as Crypta delivered a flawless, high-energy show, further solidifying their status as a rising force in extreme metal.

This performance of "Stronghold" is a must-watch, showcasing Crypta's unmatched stage presence and technical precision. Their appearance at Bloodstock 2024 marks another key moment in their global metal domination.

Another standout moment was Crypta's (previously released) electrifying performance of "Lift The Blindfold".

Crypta frontwoman Fernanda Lira sat down with Finland's Chaoszine at Summer Breeze Open Air 2024 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany to talk about her journey as a metal vocalist. Enjoy the interview below.