Watch DANKO JONES Introduce DEATH ANGEL At Second 8th Annual X-Mas Shows In San Francisco

Bay Area thrash legends, Death Angel, returned to the stage for their 8th Annual X-Mas Shows with special guest Forbidden, and openers Frolic and Tornadic at The Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, CA on December 21 and 22. Both shows were livestreamed, and hosted by Toronto rocker Danko Jones. Check out his introduction on Night 2 below.

The shows are now available for rewatch until December 30th. Go to the band's official website at www.deathangel.us to check them out.

Fan-filmed video from the December 22nd show can be veiwed below.

Setlist:

"The Ultra-Violence / Thrashers"

"Voracious Souls"

"Truce"

"Relentless Revolution"

"Buried Alive"

"Execution - Don't Save Me"

"Immortal Behated"

"The Moth"

"Humanicide"

"Blue Christmas" (Elvis Presley)

"Help!" (The Beatles)

"Disturbing the Peace"

"Bored"

"Kill As One"