Watch DARK TRANQUILLITY Perform "Misery's Crown" At Bloodstock 2022; Pro-Shot Video

Dark Tranquillity performed "Misery's Crown", from their 2007 album Fiction, during their set at Bloodstock Open Air Metal Festival 2022. Professionally-filmed video can be viewed below:

Dark Tranquillity vocalist, Mikael Stanne, sat down with Bloodstock TV’s Oran O’Beirne to talk about their return to Bloodstock, the legendary Gothenburg scene, and his manic schedule between DT and The Halo Effect. Watch below: