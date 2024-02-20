Watch DEF LEPPARD Perform "Animal" Live At Whisky A Go Go; Official Video Streaming

Last Friday, Def Leppard brought their full 2022 Whisky A Go Go set exclusively to their YouTube channel for 24 hours only. Although the full clip has now been removed, the band are rolling out individual videos from the show.

You can now watch the band perform "Animal" in this just released video:

Footage of Def Leppard performing "Take What You Want" and "Kick" at the concert can be viewed below:

Def Leppard and Journey are teaming up for the Summer Stadium Tour 2024 with Steve Miller Band, Heart, and Cheap Trick. The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame icons are once again coming together for a night of hits.

General tickets for all dates are on sale here.

Tour dates:

July

6 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium ^

10 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium ^

13 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park *

15 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field *

18 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park *

20 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium *

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park *

25 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium *

27 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park *

30 - Cleveland, OH - Progressive Field +

August

2 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre +

5 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park +

7 - Flushing, NY - Citi Field *

12 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field *

14 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park *

16 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome *

19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field *

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field *

25 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium *

28 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park *

30 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park *

September

4 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park ^

8 - Denver, CO - Coors Field ^

* with Steve Miller Band

^ with Cheap Trick

+ with Heart