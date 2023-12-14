Watch DEF LEPPARD Perform "Pour Some Sugar On Me" Live In Sydney; Pro-Shot Video

Def Leppard have shared the video below, in which they perform "Pour Some Sugar On Me" live in Sydney, Australia on November 11.

Def Leppard and Journey are teaming up for the Summer Stadium Tour 2024 with Steve Miller Band, Heart, and Cheap Trick. The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame icons are once again coming together for a night of hits.

Rock Brigade Concert Club get exclusive first access to pre-sale tickets and VIP Packages. Visit DefLeppardRockBrigade.com to sign-up and claim your tickets.

Def Leppard VIP packages include:

- A Premium Ticket

- Individual Photo with Def Leppard

- Exclusive Merchandise

- And More!

General tickets for all dates will go on sale Friday, December 15 at 10 AM, local time. Register here.

Tour dates:

July

6 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium ^

10 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium ^

13 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park *

15 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field *

18 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park *

20 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium *

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park *

25 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium *

27 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park *

30 - Cleveland, OH - Progressive Field +

August

2 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre +

5 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park +

7 - Flushing, NY - Citi Field *

12 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field *

14 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park *

16 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome *

19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field *

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field *

25 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium *

28 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park *

30 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park *

September

4 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park ^

8 - Denver, CO - Coors Field ^

* with Steve Miller Band

^ with Cheap Trick

+ with Heart

2024 Rock Brigade Concert Club memberships are now available! Join/renew today for the opportunity to score first access to pre-sale tickets, exclusive Rock Brigade merchandise, and new to 2024, the opportunity to win VIP meet and greet upgrades.

Head to DefLeppardRockBrigade.com to join, and we'll see you on the road!

- 2024 Official Rock Brigade Membership T-Shirt

- 2024 Official Rock Brigade Membership Pin

- Opportunity to purchase presale tickets*

- New to 2024: Opportunity to win VIP meet and greet upgrade and first access to new merchandise drops.

* Presale tickets cannot be guaranteed