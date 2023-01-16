Watch DIMMU BORGIR Perform "Gateways" At Bloodstock 2022; HQ Video

January 16, 2023, 13 minutes ago

Dimmu Borgir performed their track "Gateways", from the band's 2010 album Abrahadabra, during their show at Bloodstock Open Air 2022. Professionally-filmed footage can be viewed below.

Previously released video of the band performing "Dimmu Borgir" at the same show is also available.

The complete Bloodstock setlist was as follows:

"Dimmu Borgir"
"Gateways"
"Puritania"
"Council of Wolves and Snakes" (intro drums)
"Ætheric"
"Vredesbyrd"
"Progenies of the Great Apocalypse"
"Mourning Palace"



