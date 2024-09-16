Watch DREAM EVIL's Entire ProgPower USA 2024 Show; Fan-Filmed Video

ProgPower USA 2024 took place from September 4 - 7th, 2024, at Center Stage, in Atlanta, GA. Aristsi on the bill included Amorphis, Winger, Dream Evil, Frozen Crown, Elegy, Soen, Striker, Pagan's Mind and more.

Fan-filmed video of Dream Evil's entire show on September 4 - their US live debut - can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Metal Gods"

"In Flames You Burn"

"Crusaders' Anthem"

"Masters of Arms"

"Immortal Chosen Force"

"Fight in the Night"

"The Prophecy"

"Children of the Night"

"The Chosen Ones"

"The Ballad"

"Chasing the Dragon" (with Snowy Shaw)

"The Book of Heavy Metal" (with Snowy Shaw)

Dream Evil recently released a video for "Fight In The Night", the third single from their seventh studio album, Metal Gods, which was released via longtime label Century Media Records worldwide on July 26.

Dream Evil comment on the new track: “We had a blast writing 'Fight In The Night' all together in the studio as well as coming up with the lyrics together while the riff ideas came flying from here and there. Making the video for this song with Patric Ullaeus was a non-stop laughing experience. Check it out!”

Once again featuring recording/mixing duties by Dream Evil guitarist Fredrik Nordström at his legendary Studio Fredman (In Flames, At The Gates, HammerFall, Arch Enemy, Bring Me The Horizon, etc.), Metal Gods features cover artwork by Seth Siro Anton (Paradise Lost, Exodus, Rotting Christ, etc.) and includes 10 new songs of pure steel, introducing their newest lineup addition in drummer Sören Fardvik and also featuring guest lead guitar appearances by Jonathan Thorpenberg (The Unguided), Tommy Johansson (ex Sabaton) and Chris Amott (ex Arch Enemy / Dark Tranquillity).

Tracklisting:

“Metal Gods”

“Chosen Force”

“The Tyrant Dies At Dawn”

“Lightning Strikes”

“Fight In The Night”

“Masters Of Arms”

“Born In Hell”

“Insane”

“Night Stalker”

“Y.A.N.A.”

"Chosen Force" video:

“Metal Gods” video: