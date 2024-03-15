Watch DUFF McKAGAN Perform "Longfeather" Live At Easy Street Records; Lighthouse Expanded Digital Edition Out Next Week

Guns N' Roses bassist, Duff McKagan has announced the Lighthouse Expanded Digital Edition, out Friday, March 22. Featuring 19 tracks including unreleased studio and live tracks, you can pre-save the upcoming release here.

As a companion to this, Duff is also releasing video of his first live band performance of Lighthouse material shot at Easy Street Records last December. Watch "Longfeather" below, and stay tuned for the full set, out next Friday.

Lighthouse is a homespun, heartfelt celebration of life in the round from Guns N' Roses bassist, Duff McKagan. It’s the first full selection from a session of more than 60 songs McKagan recorded at his studio in Seattle between 2019 and 2022. By turns personal and philosophical, intimate and anthemic, the album captures the essence of McKagan’s four decades at the beating heart of American music.