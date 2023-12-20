Watch EPICA's Full Set From Pol'And'Rock Festival 2023; 4K Video Released

Professionally-filmed footage of symphonic metal titans Epica's full live set from from Pol'And'Rock Festival 2023, held between August 3-5 at the former Czaplinek-Broczyno Airfield, is available for streaming below.

Epica's setlist:

"Alpha"

"Abyss Of Time"

"The Essence Of Silence"

"Unchain Utopia"

"The Obsessive Devotion"

"The Skeleton Key"

"Code Of Life"

"Beyond The Matrix"

"Consign To Oblivion"

Recorded in early 2023 at the band’s biggest Dutch headline show to date, Live At The AFAS Live captures the electrifying stage energy of Epica with some of their biggest hits.

Recently released on all digital platforms, this will be the final sign of life before the band returns to the studio to write their new album. Stream the full EP on all platforms now, here.

You can watch the live video for "Code Of Life" (Live At The AFAS Live) below.

Guitarist Isaac Delahaye comments: “It’s always a pleasure to play this fan-favorite track, and to take the crowd with us while we build up to the massive groove and have a headbang party together. Enjoy listening & watching 'Code Of Life' as performed earlier this year in Amsterdam!”

Watch "Beyond The Matrix" from the same show, below: