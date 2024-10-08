Watch EQUILIBRIUM Perform New Song "Gnosis" For The First Time Ever At Summer Breeze 2024; Official Video

Following the introduction of new singer Fabian Getto with 2023’s "Shelter" and "Cerulean Skies", Equilibrium returned in August with their first new material of 2024. "Gnosis", building on the band's unique blend of modern and folk metal, was released in time for a slew of EU festival appearances over the summer. The band will be supporting Septicflesh on their October-November EU run.

Watch Equilibrium perform "Gnosis" live for the first time at Summer Breeze 2024:

Founding member René Berthiaume previously stated: "We have worked the whole last year on new songs for Equilibrium and 'Gnosis' will be the first one that we gonna share with the world. This year was a challenging but also very satisfying process since we had to go deep to find the ingredients that we truly wanted to use for our next chapter. I think the new songs are the most organic, earth-connected, emotional, and epic tracks we have ever written. 'Gnosis' delves into themes of ignorance, suffering, and transformation. The song speaks to the chaos that often accompanies profound change, while also offering a glimmer of hope for new beginnings and enlightenment. The perfect song to initiate our new chapter!"

Stream "Gnosis" here, and watch the video below:

Equilibrium is:

René - Guitar

Fabian - Vocals

Dom Crey - Guitar

Hati - Drums