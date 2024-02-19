Watch FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Perform "Hellions" At Bloodstock 2023; Pro-Shot Video Released

Bloodstock Festivals has released footage of New Jersey's Fit For An Autopsy performing "Hellions" at the 2023 edition of Bloodstock Open Air. Watch below.

A message states: "Immerse yourself in the unparalleled ferocity of Fit For An Autopsy's breathtaking live show at the esteemed Bloodstock Open Air Metal Festival, held on the memorable day of August 11th, 2023. Witness firsthand the electrifying surge of 'Hellions', a remarkable composition that shines brightly among their latest musical endeavours, showcased right here for your viewing pleasure. This track, known for its intricate blend of technical prowess and raw, unbridled aggression, encapsulates the essence of what makes this band a titan in the deathcore scene.

But the journey doesn't end with 'Hellions'. Our channel is poised to reveal an array of additional tracks and the entirety of this monumental performance, ensuring that fans and newcomers alike can relive the intensity of that night. From the first note to the last, Fit For An Autopsy's set at Bloodstock 2023 was a masterclass in musical ferocity, blending death metal's brutality with hardcore's impassioned energy and technical metal's complexity.

Prepare to be captivated by the band's dynamic stage presence, as they not only blur but completely erase the lines between genres, offering a performance that's as thought-provoking as it is visceral."