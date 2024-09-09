Watch FORBIDDEN Perform One-Off Club Show In Manchester; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Gig Streaming

On August 15th, Bay Area metal legends, Forbidden, performed a one-off club show in the middle of their European summer festival tour at Rebellion in Manchester, England following their Bloodstock appearance. Fan-filmed video of their entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Follow Me"

"Off The Edge"

"Twisted Into Form"

"March Into Fire"

"Feel No Pain"

"As Good As Dead"

"Step By Step"

"Parting Of The Ways"

"Infinite"

"Out Of Body (Out Of Mind)"

"Through Eyes Of Glass"

"Chalice Of Blood"

Forbidden recently announced that they have parted ways with guitarist Steve Smyth.

Says Steve: “Hey everybody, I’ve said this before in my career, but all things do reach their end at some point. As hard as this is to write this, I’ve decided it’s time to part ways with Forbidden, and return to my band One Machine as priority, along with other projects on the horizon, and of course session work, and teaching music as always.

"Forbidden was always a place I considered home, from the very first gig I played with the guys, the Thrash Of The Titans festival, back in 2001, touring across 2009/2010 with Russ and Mark, writing and releasing the Omega Wave album, the touring that followed 2010-2012, and the last year. It’s a home I’ll miss, but the memories will remain.

"One Machine is my own home that I’ve built myself, from before, and after my first stint with Forbidden, from 2009-2012. We are preparing to release a new EP, with touring starting up in September across Europe.

"Prior to rejoining Forbidden, I declared my intention to move between Forbidden and One Machine, in between schedules. It now appears those schedules are conflicting.

"I’d like to thank YOU the fans for all of your support over the years! I couldn’t do ANY of this without you! Craig and Matt especially for welcoming me back to Forbidden! To new additions Chris and Norman, Tim Healy, the crew, every promoter and agent, thank you for making the last year of music and travelling the world happen!

"I wish Forbidden all the best for the future, and all it may bring!”

Says Forbidden: "We understand and accept Steve’s decision to walk away for his own personal reasons and to finish what he started with One Machine. Steve had been by our side creating and playing music from the end of 2008-2012 and for the rebirth in 2023. He contributed much greatness along the way. We understand his situation better than most people possibly could. We all wish Steve the very best and success with One Machine. His Baby.

"Much love, respect and gratitude for the years Steve spent with Forbidden will always endure.

"Thank you, Steve. Craig, Matt, Norman, Chris & Tim."

With Steve Smyth stepping away, Forbidden intends on not missing a beat.

The band adds: "Daniel Mongrain from Voivod will be stepping in for our next batch of European dates upcoming in August. Daniel is an astonishing & accomplished guitarist. His work in Martyr & Voivod is otherworldly! We are very happy to have him aboard for these dates. Daniel will be a great addition for the gigs and we must thank the guys in Voivod for letting us borrow him.

See you in Europe soon!"

Lastly a few words from Dan Mongrain: “It’s a great honor for me to join Forbidden this summer in Europe! As a fan from the early days, I’m grateful for the opportunity and will do my best to pay respect to all the amazing talented guitar players who played in the band, Glen Alvelais, Tim Calvert (RIP), and Steve Smyth. See you soon!"