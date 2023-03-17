Watch Former SLAYER Drummer JON DETTE Perform METALLICA's "Fight Fire With Fire"; Video

Former Slayer drummer Jon Dette kicked off his series of Big 4 playthrough cover songs in October 2022. Check out his new playthrough video of Metallica's "Fight Fire With Fire" below.

Dette offers the following:

"The next Big 4 drum cover is 'Fight Fire With Fire' by the mighty Metallica off the Ride The Lightning album!

Summer of 1984! RTL dropped and Metallica immediately became my favorite Big 4 band! The opening track was, and still is the track off RTL that stands out for me as the ultimate demonstration of the bands amazing songwriting and musicianship combined perfectly with raw speed, power and aggression. Plus, being a 14 year old self-taught drummer, I now had my new drum lesson material for the rest of summer (and the rest of the year) with Fight and all the other amazing tracks off the record!

I hope you enjoy my version of Metallica's Fight Fire with Fire as much as I enjoyed playing it! Until next time, keep it heavy and see you on the next one!"

Dette is best known for his time in Slayer and Testament. Over the years, he has also been chosen to fill-in with Anthrax, Heathen, and Iced Earth. His previous drum cover videos can be viewed below: