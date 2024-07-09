Watch GAMMA RAY Perform At Barcelona Rock Fest 2024; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Streaming

Gamm Ray, led by Helloween guitar legend Kai Hansen, performed at Barcelona Rock Fest 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. Fan filmed video of the band's entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Land of the Free"

"Last Before the Storm"

"Rebellion in Dreamland"

"Master of Confusion"

"Dethrone Tyranny"

"Empathy"

"Heaven Can Wait"

"Somewhere Out in Space"

Encore:

"Send Me a Sign"

Go to this location for Gamma Ray's complete tour schedule.