Watch GENE SIMMONS Performs At Summer Breeze Brazil 2024

On April 26th, KISS legend Gene Simmons and his solo band performed at the Summer Breeze festival in São Paulo, Brazil, which took place at Memorial Da América Latina.

Simmons performed a KISS-loaded set that included his own song, "Are You Ready", and covers of Led Zeppelin's "Communication Breakdown" and Motörhead's "Ace of Spades".

Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Deuce"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"War Machine"

"Detroit Rock City"

"Cold Gin"

"Calling Doctor Love"

"I Love It Loud"

"Parasite"

"Communication Breakdown" (Led Zeppelin)

"Lick It Up"

"Are You Ready"

"Ace Of Spades" (Motörhead)

"Love Gun"

"100,000 Years"

"Lemme Go Rock N' Roll"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

More Gene Simmons Band tour dates:

July

27 - Kuopiorock Festival - Kuopio, Finland

29 - Dalhalla Amphitheatre - Rattvik, Sweden

31 - Liseberg Amusement Park - Gothenburg, Sweden

August

2 - Wacken Open Air Festival - Wacken, Germany

4 - Ronda - Utrecht, Holland

6 - Turbinenhalle - Oberhausen, Germany

8 - den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

9 - Nirwana Tuinfeest - Lierop, Netherlands

11 - Alcatraz Festival - Kortrijk, Belgium

13 - Porta Ferrada Festival, Guixols Arena - Sant Feliu de Guíxols, Spain

14 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain

16 - Cinzella Festival, Ex Capannone Montecatini - Taranto, Brindisi, Italy

For ticket links, head here.