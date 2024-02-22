Watch GRETA VAN FLEET Perform "Farewell For Now", Live From RCA Studio A; Video

Greta Van Fleet have released the new video below, featuring a performance of the Starcatcher album track, "Farewell For Now", live from RCA Studio A.

Greta Van Fleet are pleased to announce a special evening at the historic Royal Albert Hall in London, England on Sunday, July 14.

"Royal Albert Hall is an iconic venue we've dreamt of playing for many years, and now it's all coming to fruition," says the band.

Tickets available Friday at 10 AM, GMT, here.

Greta Van Fleet recently announced the extension of their Starcatcher World Tour with the addition of 12 new dates throughout the US this year. The 2024 leg, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on Saturday, April 27 in St. Louis, with stops in Kansas City, Austin, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee (full dates below).Tickets are on sale now.

Dates:

April

27 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena#

29 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena#

May

1 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp#

2 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center#

6 - Austin, TX - Moody Center#

8 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater#

12 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum#

14 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena#

16 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center#

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena#

19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena#

21 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum#

# with Geese