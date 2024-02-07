Watch GRETA VAN FLEET Perform "The Falling Sky", Live From RCA Studio A; Video

Greta Van Fleet have released the new video below, featuring a performance of the Starcatcher album track, "The Falling Sky", live from RCA Studio A.

Watch “Meeting The Master” from the same performance:

Greta Van Fleet recently announced the extension of their Starcatcher World Tour with the addition of 12 new dates throughout the US this year. The 2024 leg, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on Saturday, April 27 in St. Louis, with stops in Kansas City, Austin, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee (full dates below).Tickets are on sale now.

Dates:

April

27 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena#

29 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena#

May

1 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp#

2 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center#

6 - Austin, TX - Moody Center#

8 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater#

12 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum#

14 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena#

16 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center#

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena#

19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena#

21 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum#

# with Geese