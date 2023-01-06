Watch Guitarist PHIL DEMMEL Perform With STEEL PANTHER In San Francisco; Video

Capital Chaos TV has shared the video below, featuring Steel Panther's performance of "Asian Hooker" with guitarist Phil Demmel (Vio-lence, Torque, Metal Allegiance, BPMD) at The Fillmore in San Francisco, California on January 5.

The footage, as well as another clip of Steel Panther performing "Tomorrow Night", can be viewed below:

Steel Panther will release their sixth studio album, On The Prowl, on February 24. On The Prowl was produced by Steel Panther and is now available for pre-order in multiple configurations including CD, Cassette, and 2 different color variant vinyl records, here.

From the opening synth intro of “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)” to the thunderous outro of “Sleeping On The Rollaway,” Steel Panther is back with the infectious riffs, pounding drums, unforgettable vocals alongside the witty humor that has earned them a global audience. Songs like “On Your Instagram,” “Magical Vagina” and “One Pump Chump” are sure to fit in on the biggest live stages next to the band’s most-memorable songs. “1987” is an incredible retro look at that unforgettable year and the band even slows things down on the reflective “Ain’t Dead Yet.”

On The Prowl tracklisting:

"Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)"

"Friends With Benefits"

"On Your Instagram"

"Put My Money Where Your Mouth Is"

"1987"

"Teleporter"

"Is My D**k Enough" (feat. Dweezil Zappa)

"Magical Vagina"

"All That And More"

"One Pump Chump"

"Pornstar"

"Ain’t Dead Yet"

"Sleeping On The Rollaway"

“1987” video:

"Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight)" video:

Steel Panther have announced a massive world tour in support of their latest release. The On The Prowl World Tour 2023 is set to kick off in February and will run throughout North America through April. Crobot and Tragedy will be joining the band on the North American tour.

The band will take a short break before bringing the party to the United Kingdom and Ireland in May. These new shows will be added to the 2022 year-end dates in Vancouver and the warmup weekends in January 2023 that were previously announced.

Additional Information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for the On The Prowl World Tour 2023 can be found here.

On The Prowl World Tour 2023 dates:

February

24 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

25 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

26 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre

28 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

March

1 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

3 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

4 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

8 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

10 - Orlando FL - The Plaza Live

11 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

12 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

14 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

16 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre

18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

19 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

21 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

22 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

24 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

25 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

26 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

28 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Club Stage

29 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

31 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

April

1 - Denver , CO - The Fillmore

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

4 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

6 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

7 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

8 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

May

14 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

15 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

17 - Manchester, UK - Academy

18 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

20 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

23 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

25 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall

26 - Cork, IE - Cyprus Avenue

28 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street