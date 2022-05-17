Watch HELIX Rehearse For Upcoming Private Party With HONEYMOON SUITE; Video

Canadian hard rock/metal band, Helix, have shared video footage from rehearsals for a gig with Honeymoon Suite this Saturday, May 21. The private party will be held in Provost, Alberta.

A message from frontman / founder Brian Vollmer states: "Sunday was our final practice for our Provost gig this Saturday with Honeymoon Suite. Gawd, it’s going to be great getting back on the road. We have new/old guitar player member Mark Chitchken now in the band, and let me tell you - we’re feeling it!!! Everyone is jelling and the band is sounding great. We’ve got a lot of old material back in the set - 'Young & Wreckless', '6 Strings 9 Lives', 'Check Out The Love', 'White Lace & Black Leather', 'High Voltage Kicks' (my favorite), 'The Storm', 'Animal House', and 'Running Wild In The 21st Century'. Our reasoning on this was that fans haven’t seen us in a couple of years so we wanted to present them with material they were familiar with. It’s really fun for me singing all these songs again - and a challenge - but I feel in top form. Also got some new stage pants from Silvention threads in Winnipeg, so I’m rockin’… Here’s 'Heavy Metal Cowboys', live from the practice hall."

Earlier this year, Helix released their new digital single, "Not My Circus, Not My Clowns" on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and hundreds of digital platforms worldwide. A lyric video for the song can be found below.

Lead vocalist Brian Vollmer: "'Not My Circus, Not My Clowns' sums up the Helix band's thoughts on the COVID pandemic and all the surrounding brouhaha over the last couple of years. The band is presently working on a new album release for 2023. As well, I will be releasing the It's A Pleasure Doing Business album on vinyl later this year with a couple of new tracks and some of my favorites from Helix's 1993 album, It's a Business Doing Pleasure. Sound confusing? Not in these times my friend-it's the new normal!

"'Not My Circus, Not My Clowns' was an expression used frequently by my friend Jay Wetlaufer, who passed away several years ago from stomach cancer. Jay was a guy who had no patience for bullshit, and that’s what this song is primarily about. Although the lyrics could be applied directly to everything that’s going on today, they were actually written nearly two years ago, just as COVID was taking off. Today we live in tepid times. People are taking sides and there is deep division in society. My favorite lines: “Those who ignore what history has shown us-well, they are doomed, doomed, doomed to repeat the past.”