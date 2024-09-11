Watch: IOTUNN's "Twilight" Lyric Video Playing Now

"Twilight" is the latest single from Danish/Faroese progressive metal collective, Iotunn. The epic new track comes off the band's second full-length album, Kinship, set for release on October 25 via Metal Blade Records.

"Somehow this song is coherent, but it's got lots of twists and turns and references within its own frame. It's always very exciting to be in search of the perfect balance when there's too many ingredients. Also, it's a rocking song that's going to be fun to play at concerts," comments guitarist Jens Nicolai Gräs.

Guitarist Jesper Gräs further elaborates, "'Twilight' is all about energy. The fundamental main riff was written during the time right after [Motörhead's] Lemmy [Kilmister] died and I wrote this to celebrate his legend and musical influence. From the get-go, it was about high speed, flow, and groove and with the creative process together with Jens Nicolai and later the full band, it evolved into soundscapes of atmosphere as we know it from the Iotunn sound - combining the heavy metal with the atmospheres. Lots of Nordic touches to it; lots of epic-ness."

Iotunn‘s Kinship is a massive album arising from the primeval sea. It’s a mythological journey through eight tracks that span immense spheres both musically and lyrically, exploring the deep roots of human nature, its connection and disconnection with everything and everyone, and how our choices have always defined ourselves and the lives lived.

The album shows Iotunn unfold their musical worlds to their fullest scales to date which has been the dream achievement throughout the years creating the album.

"In my mind, Kinship is a grand work of heavy metal art, one that I am very proud to have taken part in creating," notes drummer Bjørn Wind Andersen. "Musically, it encompasses so many different colors and emotions. It is, in many ways, the music to which I've always dreamt of contributing drums. It is the finest accomplishment this far, for me personally and for the band."

Bassist Eskil Rask adds, "Kinship marks another monumental milestone for Iotunn and for myself as a bass player. Our shift to more atmospheric and organic songs has led me to discover new approaches to my instrument and in some areas to reinvent myself as a bass player. I can't wait to release this record and bring it to the live stages."

The artwork and art pieces of Kinship were created by the ink and graphite illustrator and artist, Saprophial (Hammers Of Misfortune), with the design and layout created by art director Brian Ames at Metal Blade Records. Kinship was mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios Denmark (Arch Enemy, Katatonia, The Black Dahlia Murder, Volbeat, Týr).

Iotunn‘s Kinship will be available on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl in the following color variants:

- Dark Jade Marbled (US)

- 180g Black (EU)

- Olive Beige Marbled (EU)

- Teal w/ Red, Orange + Yellow Splatter (EU - Ltd. 300)

- Bright Orange (EU - Special Edition feat. expanded 20-page booklet + patch - Ltd. 1,000)

Pre-order here.

Kinship tracklisting:

"Kinship Elegiac"

"Mistland"

"Twilight"

"I Feel The Night"

"The Coming End"

"Iridescent Way"

"Earth To Sky"

"The Anguished Ethereal"

"I Feel The Night" video:

Iotunn is:

Jón Aldará - vocals

Jens Nicolai Gräs - guitar

Jesper Gräs - guitar

Eskil Rask - bass

Bjørn Wind Andersen - drums

(Photo - Nikolaj Bransholm)