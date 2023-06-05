Watch IRON MAIDEN Celebrate NICKO McBRAIN's 71st Birthday On Stage In Finland; Video

Iron Maiden drummer, Nicko McBrain turns 71 today, June 5. The band celebrated Nico during their concert last night, Sunday, June 4, at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland. Watch the video below:

Iron Maiden's The Future Past Tour features previously unperformed songs from Iron Maiden’s most recent studio album, Senjutsu, along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts.

To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location. The following official Opening Night video has been issued by the band: