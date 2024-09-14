Watch IRON MAIDEN's First Of Two Shows In Sydney; Fan-Filmed Video

On September 12th, Iron Maiden performed the first of two shows at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on The Future Past World Tour 2024. fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Caught Somewhere in Time"

"Stranger in a Strange Land"

"The Writing on the Wall"

"Days of Future Past"

"The Time Machine"

"The Prisoner"

"Death of the Celts"

"Can I Play With Madness?"

"Heaven Can Wait"

"Alexander the Great"

"Fear of the Dark"

"Iron Maiden"

"Hell on Earth"

"The Trooper"

"Wasted Years"

The Future Past Tour sees Maiden performing songs from their 2021 album Senjutsu, as well as from 1986’s Somewhere In Time, along with other crowd favorites.

Remaining dates on The Future Past World Tour 2024 are as listed:

September

16 – Spark Arena – Auckland, New Zealand

22 – Sky Hall Toyota – Aichi, Japan

24 – Osaka-Jo Hall – Osaka, Japan

26 – Tokyo Garden Theater – Tokyo, Japan

28 – Pia Arena MM – Kanagawa, Japan

29 – Pia Arena MM – Kanagawa, Japan

October

4 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – San Diego, CA

5 – Michelob Ultra Arena – Las Vegas, NV

8 – Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA

9 – Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ

12 – Aftershock Festival – Sacramento, CA

14 – MODA Center – Portland, OR

16 – Tacoma Dome – Tacoma, WA

18 – Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UT

19 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO

22 – Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, MN

24 – Allstate Arena – Rosemont, IL

26 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

27 – Videotron Centre – Quebec, QC

30 – Centre Bell – Montreal, QC

November

1 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

2 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

6 – DCU Center – Worcester, MA

8 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

9 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

12 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD

13 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

16 – Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

17 – AT&T Center – San Antonio, TX

20 – GNP Seguros Stadium – Mexico City, Mexico

24 – El Campin Stadium – Bogota, Colombia

27 – Estadio Nacional – Santiago, Chile

28 – Estadio Nacional – Santiago, Chile

December

1 – Estadio Huracán – Buenos Aires, Argentina

2 – Estadio Huracán – Buenos Aires, Argentina

6 – Allianz Parque – Sao Paulo, Brazil

7 – Allianz Parque – Sao Paulo, Brazil