Watch JEFF YOUNG And SHERRI KLEIN Perform CHRISTOPHER CROSS Hit "Ride Like The Wind" On The Streets Of Las Vegas; Video

Kings Of Thrash/ex-Megadeth guitarist, Jeff Young, has posted footage of he and vocalist Sherri Klein performing the Christopher Cross hit, "Ride Like The Wind", on the streets of Las Vegas.

Says Jeff:

1. "This song, RULES. Thanks Christopher for such a fine jam."

2. "What happens in Vegas, shouldn't always stay in Vegas..."

Kings Of Thrash recently announced their "Anarchy In The UK" tour with special guests Andry and Hellgrimm. The tour is set to kick off October 24 and run through November 2. This tour will feature none other than Grammy Award winning bassist David Ellefson and guitarist Jeff Young, drummer Fred Aching and vocalist/guitarist Chaz Leon.

The tour promises an electrifying experience for fans as Kings Of Thrash makes its debut in the United Kingdom, paying homage to the birthplace of heavy metal. This tour holds special significance as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of the groundbreaking album Youthanasia, platinum (US) and gold (UK) a milestone in Ellefson's illustrious career.

"We are super thrilled to finally bring Kings Of Thrash to the UK, in many ways the origins of heavy metal," said David Ellefson. "Even more so, celebrating some highlights of the 30th anniversary of the 'Youthanasia' album. The UK has been such a fantastic supporter for more than 40 years of our music, so it'll be great to bring to our fans rare tracks and highlights of some of the most monumental albums in thrash metal history."

Says Jeff Young, “I can’t wait to get back to the UK! The last time I played there was with Megadeth in 1988 at Castle Donington for the “Monsters of Rock” festival, so this return trip is long overdue!”

In addition to commemorating the Youthanasia anniversary, the tour will also showcase select cuts from"Killing Is My Business...And Business Is Good, So Far...So Good... So What!, and Peace Sells...But Who's Buying? promising an unforgettable experience for both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

The "Anarchy In The UK" tour will be a testament to Kings Of Thrash's enduring legacy and their unwavering commitment to delivering high-octane performances that captivate audiences worldwide.

Limited edition VIP upgrades, Stage Used basses, Best Of The West on CD digipack and LP will be available. For ticket information and tour updates, visit KingsOfThrash.com.

Dates are as follows:

October

24 - The Camden Underworld - London, England

26 - The Waterloo Music Bar - Blackpool, England

27 - Old Fire Station - Carlisle, England

28 - La Belle Angele - Edinburgh, Scotland

29 - Opium Live! - Dublin, Ireland

30 - Limelight 1 - Belfast, N.Ireland

November

1 - Corporation - Sheffield, England

2 - Academy 3 - Manchester, England