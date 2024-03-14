Watch JORDAN RUDESS And MIKE PORTNOY Perform DREAM THEATER's "The Spirit Carries On" During Cruise To The Edge 2024

The Prog Report has shared video of Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess (keyboards) and Mike Portnoy (drums) performing "The Spirit Carries On" during Cruise To The Edge 2024 with Charlie Griffiths (guitar / Haken) and That Joe Payne (vocals). Check out the clip below

"The Spirit Carries On" is taken from Dream Theater's 1999 album, Metropolis Pt 2: Scenes From A Memory.

Cruise To The Edge, progressive rock’s largest festival at sea, is set to return in 2024 with its biggest cruise ever. The ninth voyage of the prog festival at sea sails from Miami, Florida, March 8 - 13, 2024, aboard the Norwegian Pearl visiting Ocho Rios, Jamaica and George Town, Grand Cayman.