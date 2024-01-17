Watch JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER Perform ELEGANT WEAPONS' "Bitter Pill" Live On EMGtv; Video

Judas Priest guitarist, Richie Faulkner, returned to EMGtv for a special performance of "Bitter Pill". The song is featured on the new album from Faulkner's Elegant Weapons project. Hear Richie's new Signature EMG pickup set the RF Falcons in action below:

Judas Priest will release a music video for "Crown Of Horns", the third single from their upcoming Invincible Shield album, this Friday, January 19. The band have shared this teaser:



Over the past 50 years Judas Priest have sold over 50 million albums worldwide and headlined the world’s biggest stadiums. With their evolving music and live performances also came a powerful unique identity, a look which has both defined the group and influenced future generations of metal bands the world over. With each year the Judas Priest legend continues to grow; 2022 saw them inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and complete a sold-out rescheduled world tour in support of their 50th Anniversary.

Invincible Shield can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Panic Attack"

"The Serpent And The King"

"Invincible Shield"

"Devil In Disguise"

"Crown Of Horns"

"As God Is My Witness"

"Trial By Fire"

"Escape From Reality"

"Sons Of Thunder"

"Giants In The Sky"

"Panic Attack" video:

"Trial By Fire" video:

"Trial By Fire" lyric video:

“Panic Attack” lyric video:

Invincible Shield album trailer:

The undisputed hardest working band in metal will also be embarking on a world tour in 2024, with the UK leg kicking off in Glasgow on March 11 and includes a show at London’s OVO Wembley Arena on March 21.