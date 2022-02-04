Watch JUDAS PRIEST Perform "Metal Gods" At Bloodstock Open Air 2021; Pro-Shot Video

Judas Priest performed upon the Ronnie James Dio Stage at the 2021 edition of Bloodstock Open Air at Catton Hall and Gardens in Walton-on-Trent, England last August.

Festival organizers have released a new video, featuring Priest's performance of "Metal Gods". More clips from the festival are on the way - "Breaking The Law" (February 11), and "Living After Midnight" (February 18).

Watch the band perform "Metal Gods" below:

Judas Priest's 50 Heavy Metal Years North American tour, with special guest Queensrÿche, is scheduled to launch on March 4 in Peoria, IL, and wrap up on April 13 in Hamilton, ON. A complete list of shows can be found below. Tickets available here.

Tour dates:

March

4 - Peoria Civic Theatre - Peoria, IL

6 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

7 - Maverik Center - Salt Lake City, UT

9 - Angel Of The Winds Arena - Everett, WA

10 - Moda Center - Portland, OR (with Sabaton, no Queensrÿche)

12 - Fox Theater - Oakland - Oakland, CA

13 - Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood - Las Vegas, NV

15 - The Shrine - Los Angeles, CA

16 - Arizona Federal Theater - Phoenix, AZ

18 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

20 - HEB Center - Austin, TX

21 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX (with Sabaton, no Queensrÿche)

23 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

25 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

27 - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum - Charleston, WV

29 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA

30 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

31 - MGM National Harbor - Washington, DC

April

2 - Foxwoods Casino Arena - Mashantucket, CT

4 - Paul E. Tsongas Arena - Lowell, MA

7 - Halifax Scotiabank Centre - Halifax, Nova Scotia

10 - Videotron Center - Quebec City, Quebec

11 - Place Bell - Montreal, Quebec

13 - First Ontario Centre - Hamilton, Ontario

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation announced the nominees for 2022 induction earlier this week, among them are Judas Priest, who issued the following message:

"As Judas Priest continues to celebrate our ongoing 50th Anniversary, we are amped for this 2022 RRHOF nomination and we know our Metal Maniacs will dominate daily online voting till April 29th to forge more Heavy Metal into the hallowed halls! You can vote every day at ote.rockhall.com/ until April 29th. Voting is capped at one ballot, per day."

Watch a video message from Rob Halford below:



The 17 nominees for 2022 inductioninclude: Dolly Parton, MC5, Duran Duran, A Tribe Called Quest, Dionne Warwick, Judas Priest, Devo, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Fela Kuti, Carly Simon, Beck, Eminem, Eurythmics, Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine, and New York Dolls. Vote now at rockhall.com.