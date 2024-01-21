Watch KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Perform "Rose Of Sharyn" Live At Bloodstock 2023; Pro-Shot Video

Bloodstock Festivals has released professionally-filmed video of Killswitch Engage performing "The Signal Fire" at the 2023 edition of the festival. Previously released footage of the band performing "The Signal Fire" at the same show can also be viewed below.

A message states: "2023 was a landmark year for Killswitch Engage, marking their first time headlining at the Bloodstock Festival. This performance was not only their UK festival headlining debut but also a significant moment for the band and their fans."

Killswitch Engage's next live performance is scheduled for April 18-19 at The Metal Fest Ecuador 2024 in Quito, Ecuador. Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.