Watch KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Perform "The Signal Fire" Live At Bloodstock 2023; Pro-Shot Video

Bloodstock Festivals has released professionally-filmed video of Killswitch Engage performing "The Signal Fire" at the 2023 edition of the festival.

A message states: "2023 was a landmark year for Killswitch Engage, marking their first time headlining at the Bloodstock Festival. This performance was not only their UK festival headlining debut but also a significant moment for the band and their fans."

Killswitch Engage's next live performance is scheduled for April 18-19 at The Metal Fest Ecuador 2024 in Quito, Ecuador. Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.