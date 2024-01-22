Watch KING 810 Perform "Brains Of The Asphalt" Live At Bloodstock 2023; Pro-Shot Video

Bloodstock Festival organizers have released professionally-filmed footage from American heavy metal band King 810's performance at Bloodstock 2023.

A message states: "Experience the raw power and intensity of King 810 as they dominate the Sophie Lancaster stage at Bloodstock Open Air Metal Festival 2023! Watch their electrifying performance of 'Brains Of The Asphalt', captured live on August 11th. This track is a testament to the band's unique blend of heavy metal ferocity and lyrical depth.

"Set against the backdrop of the iconic Bloodstock Festival, King 810's show is a must-see for metal enthusiasts. The band's presence on the Sophie Lancaster Stage adds a layer of unforgettable energy to the festival's atmosphere."