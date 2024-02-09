Watch KINGS OF THRASH Perform MEGADETH's "Black Friday" Live At Whisky A Go Go; Video

Kings Of Thrash, featuring former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson and guitarist Jeff Young, performed at the historic Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California on December 14.

Video of the band performing Megadeth's "Black Friday" joins previously posted footage for "Looking Down The Cross". Watch both below:

During a recent interview with Metal Express Radio, Jeff Young revealed he and David Ellefson are gearing up to release an album of all original material.

Young: "Everyone's saying Kings Of Thrash is coming out with an original album, and it's not Kings Of Thrash. Chaz (Leon) is our singer for doing the Megadeth stuff, but for the original stuff, Ellefson and I have been writing for over a year. We've been working on some (new) songs. We're using this guy from Brazil that's gonna blow you guys away. He sounds kind of like Dio meets Chris Cornell meets Rob Halford. He's got perfect pitch, so he never hits a bad note. It's crazy."