Watch KISS Livestream And Fan-Filmed Video From Last Show Ever

KISS brought their End Of The Road World Tour to a close on December 2nd, playing the second of two shows - and the finla show of their iconic career - at Madison Square Garden In New York. The show was livestreamed via Pay Per View, and both pro-shot and fan-filmed video from night can be viewed below.

The setlist, which sadly did not feature any surprises, was as follows:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Deuce"

"War Machine"

"Heaven's on Fire"

"I Love It Loud"

"Say Yeah"

"Cold Gin"

- guitar solo - (Tommy Thayer)

"Lick It Up"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"Makin' Love" (followed by Paul / Tommy guitar duel)

"Psycho Circus"

- drum solo -

"100,000 Years"

- bass Solo -

"God of Thunder"

"Love Gun"

"I Was Made for Lovin' You"

"Black Diamond"

Encore:

"Beth"

"Do You Love Me"

"Rock and Roll All Nite"