Watch KISS Livestream And Fan-Filmed Video From Last Show Ever
December 3, 2023, 2 hours ago
KISS brought their End Of The Road World Tour to a close on December 2nd, playing the second of two shows - and the finla show of their iconic career - at Madison Square Garden In New York. The show was livestreamed via Pay Per View, and both pro-shot and fan-filmed video from night can be viewed below.
The setlist, which sadly did not feature any surprises, was as follows:
"Detroit Rock City"
"Shout It Out Loud"
"Deuce"
"War Machine"
"Heaven's on Fire"
"I Love It Loud"
"Say Yeah"
"Cold Gin"
- guitar solo - (Tommy Thayer)
"Lick It Up"
"Calling Dr. Love"
"Makin' Love" (followed by Paul / Tommy guitar duel)
"Psycho Circus"
- drum solo -
"100,000 Years"
- bass Solo -
"God of Thunder"
"Love Gun"
"I Was Made for Lovin' You"
"Black Diamond"
Encore:
"Beth"
"Do You Love Me"
"Rock and Roll All Nite"