Watch KISS Perform Three Classics On The Howard Stern Show; Official Video

KISS announced the absolute final shows of their final tour, The End Of The Road Tour, yesterday on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. The band also performed their classics, "Detroit Rock City", "Shout It Out Loud", and "Rock And Roll All Nite". Video footage, courtesy of SiriusXM/The Howard Stern Show, can be viewed below:

The show also released the footage below from the band's visit...

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley discuss their lifelong friendship:

How KISS decided on their band name:

What Gene Simmons hates about the KISS hit “I Was Made for Lovin’ You”:

Produced by Live Nation, KISS' final show dates will kick off this October and culminate in a massive show in the city where it all began for KISS.

New York City has been a part of the band’s ethos and storyline for more than four decades, so they felt it fitting to culminate an iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame worthy career on stage at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden.

“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band.

Tickets will be available starting Monday, March 6, with a KISS Army pre-sale at 10 AM, local time. Additional pre-sales will be available throughout the week before the general on sale starting on Friday, March 10 at 10 AM, local time at livenation.com.

North American tour dates:

October

29 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

November

1 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena

3 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

6 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

8 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

10 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

12 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

13 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

15 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

18 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

19 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre

21 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

24 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

25 - Indianapolis. IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

27 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

29 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

December

1 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

2 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden