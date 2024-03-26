Watch KK's PRIEST Perform Final Show Of First Ever US Tour; Fan-Filmed Video

KK's Priest's first ever US tour kicked off on March 7 in Fort Lauderdale, FL and featured support from special guests L.A. Guns and Napalm Records label mates Burning Witches.

Jim Powers has shared video of the band's final show of the tour on March 24 at Keswick Theatre in Glenside, PA can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Hellfire Thunderbolt"

"One More Shot at Glory"

"The Ripper" (Judas Priest)

"Reap the Whirlwind"

"Night Crawler" (Judas Priest)

"Burn in Hell" (Judas Priest)

"Beyond The Realms Of Death" (Judas Priest)

"Hell Patrol" (Judas Priest)

"Brothers of the Road"

"The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)" (Fleetwood Mac)

"Breaking the Law" (Judas Priest)

"Victim of Changes" (Judas Priest)

Encore:

"Strike Of The Viper"

"Raise Your Fists"

KK's Priest is:

Tim "Ripper" Owens - Vocals

K.K. Downing - Guitar

A.J. Mills - Guitar

Tony Newton - Bass

Sean Elg - Drums