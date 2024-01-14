Watch KK's PRIEST Perform JUDAS PRIEST's "Victim Of Changes" Live At Bloodstock 2023; Pro-Shot Video

KK's Priest - featuring former Judas Priest members K.K. Downing at Tim "Ripper" Owens - performed Judas Priest's "Victim Of Changes" during their August 13th, 2023 set at the Bloodstock Open Air festival in Walton-on-Trent, United Kingdom. Pro-shot video of the performance can be viewed below.

Bloodstock: "Dive into the intense energy and fervor of KK's Priest as they graced the stage at Bloodstock 2023, delivering a performance destined to be remembered in metal lore. On the unforgettable evening of August 13th, 2023, amidst the picturesque setting of Catton Park, the band made a grand entrance as special guests to the legendary Megadeth, igniting the stage with their powerful rendition of 'Victim of Changes'. This act was more than a mere performance; it was a homage to the unyielding spirit of heavy metal.

As the initial chords of 'Victim of Changes' filled Catton Park, the crowd was transported to a domain where classic metal rules supreme. The performance was not only a tribute to the genre's storied past but also a spotlight on the band's distinctive sound and flair. The connection between KK's Priest and the audience was enchanting, forging a collective experience that celebrated the enduring power and passion of metal music."

Pro-shot video of the band's entire Bloodstock set can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Hellfire Thunderbolt"

"One More Shot at Glory"

"The Ripper" (Judas Priest)

"Reap the Whirlwind"

"Night Crawler" (Judas Priest)

"Sermons of the Sinner"

"Burn in Hell" (Judas Priest cover)

"Beyond the Realms of Death" (Judas Priest)

"Hell Patrol" (Judas Priest)

"Brothers of the Road"

"The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)" (Fleetwood Mac)

"Breaking the Law" (Judas Priest)

"Victim of Changes" (Judas Priest)

KK's Priest recently announced their upcoming US headline tour, kicking off on March 7, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, FL and featuring support from special guests L.A. Guns and Napalm Records label mates Burning Witches. This tour is scheduled to be the first of at least a two leg US tour, planned to continue later in 2024.

Tickets for this monumental tour are on sale now. Check local venues or visit kkspriest.com to buy yours.

K.K. Downing says: "It has been far too long! I am very excited to announce that KK's Priest will soon have the honour of playing our first ever shows in the USA starting March 7th 2024. Finally, KK's Priest metal is coming to my dear home away from home.

"We will be very proud to bring you the finest British steel from England — where the embryo of this beloved music was conceived so many years ago. The sands of time have moved so quickly for us all, but I am sure we all feel incredibly fortunate to have been a part of this nostalgic journey. I look forward to seeing everyone again — rest assured that it will be “Blood and Thunder,” with “Hellfire Thunderbolts” and much more. We promise to make history again together with you on this very special occasion. See you very soon!"

Tour dates:

March

7 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

9 - Destin, FL - Club LA

10 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

12 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

13 - Buffalo, NY - Riverworks

15 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

16 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage Ae

19 - Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion

20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

23 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre

24 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

KK's Priest is:

Tim "Ripper" Owens - Vocals

K.K. Downing - Guitar

A.J. Mills - Guitar

Tony Newton - Bass

Sean Elg - Drums