Watch KREATOR's Full Set From Bloodstock 2021; Pro-Shot Video Streaming Now

Kreator's full headline set from Bloodstock Open Air in 2021 is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

"Violent Revolution"

"Extreme Aggression"

"Phobia"

"Terrible Certainty"

"Satan Is Real"

"Hordes Of Chaos (A Necrologue For The Elite)"

"Hail To The Hordes"

"666 - World Divided"

"Awakening Of The Gods" (Intro Only)

"Enemy Of God"

"People Of The Lie"

"Endless Pain"

"Mars Mantra"

"Phantom Antichrist"

"Fallen Brother"

"Flag Of Hate"

"Betrayer" (With Dani Filth)

"Pleasure To Kill"