Watch MAMMOTH WVH Perform "I'm Alright" On Jimmy Kimmel Live!; Official Video Posted

Last night, Wednesday, January 24, Wolfgang Van Halen and Mammoth WVH were the musical guest on On Jimmy Kimmel Live! They performed "I'm Alright", taken from their album Mammoth II. Official video of the performance can be viewed below:

The success of their first-ever headline run has resulted in two legs of the Mammoth II Tour 2024 across the United States. The first leg - scheduled for February 21 to March 10 - will mark the return of special guest Nita Strauss. That run will make stops in Kansas City, MO (February 23), Detroit, MI (February 28), Huntington, NY (March 6) among others before wrapping up in Albany, NY on March 10.

The second leg - scheduled for May 4 to May 17 - will welcome rockers Intervals as special guests to those dates. Those dates will start in Bethlehem, PA (May 4) and make stops in Norfolk, VA (May 8), Ft. Lauderdale, FL (May 12) and Nashville, TN (May 16) before wrapping up in Louisville, KY on May 17.

Information on VIP packages and tickets to all Mammoth shows can be found here.

Dates:

February

21 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag ^

23 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman ^

24 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee ^

27 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

28 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall ^

March

1 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s ^

2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge ^

5 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place ^

6 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount ^

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian Theatre ^

9 - Charles Town, WV - The Event Center at Hollywood Casino ^

10 - Albany, NY - Empire Live ^

May

4 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center *

5 - Portland, ME - Aura *

7 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen *

8 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa *

10 - Cherokee, NC- Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center *

12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live *

14 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal *

16 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl *

17 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom *

^ Headline Show - Special Guest Nita Strauss

* Headline Show - Special Guest Interval